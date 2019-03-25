Rich in Nutrients, Ketologie Bone Broth Provides Many Health Benefits

But Ketologie, the makers of low-carb and delicious Keto-friendly options, knew that grandma was doing well by her family when she made this longtime favorite. That is why the company has developed two bone broths, which are made with collagen protein, Himalayan sea salt, turmeric, garlic, onion, celery and black pepper.

"When my family first started the Keto Diet, one of our go-to recipes was bone broth made the old-fashioned way," said Dr. Tracey King, co-founder of Ketologie. "We knew, however, that people today don't have time to let bone broth simmer for hours on a stovetop. That is why we created easy-to-make Roast Chicken and Smoky Beef bone broths.

Traditional bone broth is known for its health benefits. Not only is bone broth delicious and highly nutritious, but research suggests it may protect your joints, fight osteoarthritis, reduce inflammation, improve sleep and support weight loss.

Ketologie's savory bone broths are part of their range of quality ketogenic nutrition products, which also includes chocolate, strawberry and vanilla shakes, 100 percent pure grass-fed collagen, organic sugar replacers and more.

A Keto diet is very high in fats, moderate in protein and extremely low in carbohydrates. The desired Keto ratio is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and 5 percent carbs. As a result, blood sugar levels are often controlled, and the body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy, which helps shed pounds.

"We know many people don't have the time to wait for the traditional bone broth to simmer," Dr. King said. "We made our delicious bone broth to deliver 14 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of carbs per serving.



