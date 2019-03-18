Rich Poverty Presents the Alliance Collection

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A gallery of photographs made by veterans and their families is on display now inside the Pentagon. The Alliance Collection, a project of photography company, Rich Poverty, will be on display from March 2019 through March, 2020 in Apex 1/2, level 2 (2A-1/2 Apex).

Children of Afghanistan Child recovers from IED blast, French Hospital, Kabul, Afghanistan

Including over fifty veteran artists from around the globe (to include family members), The Alliance Collection promotes veterans in the arts. "Our intent is to bridge the gap between the civilian population and our returning troops," said founder, Tim Wallace. "We're presenting a mix of imagery made by service members while in uniform and -- also upon their return home. Our artists are sharing more than just the stories of their wartime missions - this is the full journey, through the eyes of the veteran."

Much like the coalitions of overseas deployment, The Alliance Collection includes imagery from international partners. Photographers hailing from Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Canada and more are prominently featured. The collection includes veterans from all branches of service and many different conflicts ranging from WWII through the present.

"We're pleased to have the Alliance Collection participate in the OSD Pentagon Patriotic Art Exhibit Program, established to honor all those who serve and sacrifice in defense of our great nation. The exhibit continues to receive significant accolades for its unique quality and variety of photography! We look forward to it continuing as a source of inspiration and appreciation to the thousands of federal employees and touring visitors, who will view it."

We'd also like to thank The Journey Home Project, founded by legendary musician Charlie Daniels and his business partner David Corlew for their sponsorship and support of this exhibition.

