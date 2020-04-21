Rich Schneider to join Scientific Games as Chief Product Officer

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced today that Rich Schneider will join The Company in mid-2021 as Chief Product Officer.

In this role, Schneider will oversee Scientific Games' product strategy, define R & D roadmaps and further Scientific Games' position as a product and technology leader in gaming.

"Rich's expertise in design, development and gaming makes him the perfect complement to our Scientific Games leadership team," said Scientific Games President and CEO Barry Cottle. "Combining Rich's expertise and creativity with our talented teams will bring industry-leading products and technology to our partners and their players."

A proven leader in the gaming industry, Rich will bring 30 years of experience in creating ground-breaking gaming products to Scientific Games. Most recently, Schneider served as Chief Product Officer at Aristocrat where he directed the creative studios, hardware development and product design. He also held executive roles at Walker Digital Table Systems, Acres Gaming, and numerous leadership roles at IGT. A visionary in the industry, Schneider is also a founding member of the Gaming Standards Association and served for three years as its Vice Chairman.

"I am thrilled to join Scientific Games to work on the next generation of great gaming products," Schneider said. "Scientific Games is known for a culture of innovation and has brought amazing developments to our industry from player-favorite games to advanced cabinets and cutting-edge systems. It's going to be a lot of fun to work with this team to deliver the next gaming innovations."

Scientific Games Group Chief Executive of Gaming, Matt Wilson adds, "Rich has an incredible ability to build a culture that allows creative talent to thrive. He's overseen complex transformations of product organizations and our team will benefit greatly from his expertise and leadership."

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting.

