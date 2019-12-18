Richard Allen New Generation (RANG) to Bring Santa and His Helpers to K-8 grade students, at the Philip Kearny School, in North Philadelphia

In addition, as part of its own holiday commitment to Kearny, Millennium 3 Management will present new computers and other IT-related equipment to the school, for use by the students.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of news outlets are invited to attend as Richard Allen New Generation (RANG) presents its Here Comes Santa Christmas Gift Event, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the General Philip Kearny School, 601 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

During the event, 309 Kindergarten-through-8th-grade students, who attend the Kearny School, will receive toys and other gifts from Santa Claus and his helpers. The helpers will include RANG board members and officers, and Elise Halter, a representative of Post Brothers, a development company that is building a new, high-rise, apartment complex, on the site of the old Quaker warehouse, at 9th and Poplar Streets, near the school.

In addition, on the same day, Millennium 3 Management, Inc.(M3M), a digital marketing and public relations firm, whose CEO was born and raised in the Richard Allen Homes, nearby Kearny, will also contribute several computers and IT-related items to the school, for use by students, during classroom instruction.

What: 

RANG Here Comes Santa Christmas Gift Event

M3M Holiday Contributions to Kearny School

Who: 

Mrs. Sabrina Scott-Feggins, Principal

309 K-8 Students

2 M3M Team Members

4 RANG Members

1 Post Brothers Representative

Special Guest: Santa

Where: 

General Philip Kearny School 

601 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123


When: 

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Time: 1:30pm-3pm


Contact:

A. Bruce Crawley, 215-751-0140 

abcrawley@m3mpr.com

SOURCE Richard Allen New Generation

