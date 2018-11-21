ELMIRA, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard B. Dunn, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a Dentist at Chemung Family Dental.

A well regarded professional since 1982, Dr. Richard B. Dunn has established himself as a trusted name in the medical profession. Practicing in Elmira, New York since 1988, Dr. Dunn has served as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Public Health Service from 1980-1982. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Dunn has attained extensive experience in the areas of Cosmetic Dentistry, Implants, and Sleep Dentistry.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Dunn attained his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1976 from Franklin & Marshall College in Biology. Thereafter, Dr. Dunn would go on to obtain his Master of Science degree in 1977 from Roswell Park Memorial Institute in Head and Neck Cancer and his Dental Degree from New York University College of Dentistry in 1980.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Dunn presently serves as Chairman of the Sixth District Dental Society's Malpractice Claims Committee. Past President of the Sixth District Dental Society of the State of New York and the Chemung County Dental Society, Dr. Dunn was the Director of The Southern Tier Implant Study Club. In addition, Dr. Dunn is an esteemed member of the American and New York State Dental Associations, Academy of General Dentistry, Academy of Osseointegration, Academy of Digital and Computerized Dentistry, "Who's Who", the Pierre Fauchard Academy- an International Honor Dental Organization, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) and The American Thoracic Society (ATS). He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABOSOM) and serves as a Director on the Board of the ABDSM. He is published in medical journals in the field of sleep medicine and has lectured locally as well as nationally on this subject.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Dunn was awarded a Fellowship in the American College of Dentists on October 18, 2002 during their Annual Meeting and Convocation in New Orleans.



Dr. Dunn dedicates this recognition to his wife, Nancy Dunn, and his children, Tyler and Kyle Dunn.

