Richard Barton edges out Gary Keller, Ryan Schneider and Gino Blefari as real estate's most powerful executive for 2021

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Sixty, the residential real estate brokerage industry's leading management consulting and research firm, today released its annual list of real estate's most powerful and influential leaders and executives. The SP 200, now in its eighth year, ranks the leaders, executives and entrepreneurs from all sectors of the residential real estate brokerage industry based on three months of intensive research, debate and over 400 hours of analysis.

For the second year in a row, Zillow Group Co-Founder and CEO Richard Barton stands as the industry's most powerful leader on the back of his company's continued strong financial and stock market performance during 2020, continued innovation with its new business model and resilient Covid-19 response.

The five most powerful people in real estate in 2021 (along with their 2020 ranking) are:

Richard Barton , Zillow Group co-founder and CEO (No. 1 in 2020) Gary Keller , Keller Williams Realty co-founder and KWx executive chairman (No. 2 in 2020) Ryan Schneider , Realogy Holdings Corp. president and CEO (No. 4 in 2020) Gino Blefari , HomeServices of America CEO and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices chairman (No. 12 in 2020) Glenn Sanford , eXp World Holdings founder and CEO (No. 15 in 2020)

As with every year, the SP 200 ranks the industry's 200 most powerful leaders (including some pairs and triples in a few positions); for 2021, a total of 211 leaders from brokerage, MLSs and associations, technology companies and real estate brands made the 2021 list. The full list of 2021 leaders and executives and their bios can be reviewed here.

To build the SP 200 each year, T3 Sixty extensively analyzes executives and C-suite leaders of all significant, large and strategically important companies in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. T3 Sixty also provides extensive data services and research to effect intelligent change and growth. For more, visit t360.com.

