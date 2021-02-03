Richard Childress Racing Names BetMGM Official Sports Betting Operator

WELCOME, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced today a multi-faceted partnership with BetMGM, the market-leading sports betting and online gaming platform. BetMGM will collaborate with the iconic NASCAR team on a variety of marketing and activation assets, including primary sponsorship for select races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, and the designation as the Official Sports Betting Operator of Richard Childress Racing. This marks the first partnership between a NASCAR team and sports betting operator.

"BetMGM is at the forefront of the sports betting and online gaming industry and Richard Childress Racing can certainly relate to their pioneering vision," said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. "This innovative relationship will provide opportunities to collaborate in new and groundbreaking ways."

BetMGM's agreement with RCR kicks off this month at Daytona International Speedway with an associate partnership on RCR's No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon, as well as the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Reddick. The Daytona 500 airs live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 14. Today's news follows the announcement of BetMGM as an Authorized NASCAR Gaming Partner.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "Richard Childress Racing is one of the most respected and formidable teams in motorsports. Together we will develop compelling marketing opportunities and activations that introduce the BetMGM sports betting brand to NASCAR fans worldwide."

The BetMGM mobile app is currently live in 10 states and is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. BetMGM offers user-friendly sports betting experiences, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users, in legal playing states, the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. Those resorts include Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, Beau Rivage in Mississippi and MGM National Harbor in Maryland. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing ( rcrracing.com ) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet)

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

