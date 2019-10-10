Richard Childress Racing's Partnership With ANSYS Drives Results on the Track

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Tyler Reddick's advancement to the second round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, an Xfinity Series regular-season championship and five first place finishes, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) is adding to its crowded trophy shelf this season thanks to its partnership with ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). RCR engineers rely on ANSYS' high-fidelity multiphysics simulation solutions to reduce the cost and time associated with physical prototyping and find new opportunities to shave precious time off laps.

Tyler Reddick clinches the regular season championship at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Image courtesy of Harold Hinson Photography 2019.

The RCR team begins its engineering process with a virtual prototype of the vehicle to secure real-time analytics and better understand how it will operate in real-world conditions and on each unique track. Before every race, RCR engineers use ANSYS solutions to optimize their vehicle — balancing downforce and drag for maximum speed and performance. Through topology optimization and additive manufacturing, RCR engineers have eliminated unnecessary material from crucial vehicle components, resulting in a lighter, faster racecar without sacrificing strength or safety.

"With ANSYS, we've streamlined our processes and gained insights that would be impossible without simulation, and our cars are performing better than ever as a result," said Eric Warren, chief technology officer at RCR. "Austin Dillon doubled his career pole positions this year alone and Tyler Reddick has the highest qualifying average of anyone in RCR's 24-year history of Xfinity racing. These triumphs were possible because our engineers have the simulation solutions they need to give our drivers an edge in terms of performance and horsepower."

"As a spectator, it's exciting watching RCR and its drivers achieving success on the track. As a simulation provider, it's even more fun," said Sandeep Sovani, global director of the automotive industry at ANSYS. "RCR is using simulation in multiple facets of their vehicle design and engineering process to yield faster and more aerodynamic vehicles — and to take vehicle performance to new levels."

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Tame the Beast/Gimme Radio/Anderson's Maple Syrup/Emerson/Alsco/myblu Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala and Joe Graf Jr. (No. 21 Camaro).

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries.

