Richard D. Grinstead, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EAST AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard D. Grinstead, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Radiologist for his professional excellence in Interventional Radiology, acknowledging his work at Great Lakes Medical Imaging.

Richard D. Grinstead

Since July 2020, Dr. Grinstead has served as a vascular and interventional radiologist with Great Lakes Medical Imaging. He provides highly specialized, image-guided treatment for various medical issues, including tumors and chronic pain. By utilizing advanced imaging technology, such as ultrasound, x-ray, CT, and MRI scanning, interventional radiologists provide treatment with pinpoint precision, without the need, in many cases, for open surgery. Such minimally invasive therapy typically means less pain and fewer medical complications.

Dr. Grinstead received his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a four-time Academic All-American student-athlete on the school's swimming and diving team. He graduated with honors in 2009 after receiving his Medical Degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He later completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Arnett Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY, and his fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, NY.

Dr. Grinstead is board certified in Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology by the American Osteopathic Board of Radiology. He is also associated with the American Osteopathic Association, the Society of Interventional Radiology, the Society of Interventional Oncology, the Radiology Society of North America, the American Roentgen Ray Society, the American Medical Association, and the Medical Society of the State of New York.

As part of his interventional radiology work, Dr. Grinstead maintains an affiliation with PainTheory. PainTheory is a healthcare consulting firm that partners with clinics, spinal cord stimulation, and uterine fibroid embolization experts to connect patients with proven, minimally invasive treatments to treat their chronic pain or fibroids.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Dr. Grinstead also served five years as a flight surgeon and achieved the rank of Major. As part of his military service, he was stationed at Pope Air Force Base in Fort Bragg, NC, and completed a nine-month tour of duty in Afghanistan.

As a flight surgeon, Dr. Grinstead specialized in aerospace medicine and studied the impacts of changing altitude, air pressure, and temperature on patients. He served as primary care physician for pilots and special operations personnel on base. During his deployment, he also provided trauma care and coordinated the aeromedical evacuation of wounded service members.

On a personal note, Dr. Grinstead and his wife, Erin, have been married for six years. They have two children. He volunteers with his church's food pantry ministry and at his children's daycare facility in his spare time.

Dr. Grinstead would like to dedicate his special recognition to Joseph Ronsivalle, DO, and James Feretti, DO.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who