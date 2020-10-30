Richard DeNapoli Beats Opponents With 64% of the Vote in Republican State Commiteeman Race, Decisively Affecting the Future of the Broward GOP in 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard DeNapoli was reelected as Broward GOP State Committeeman on Aug. 18, 2020. DeNapoli won a decisive victory, taking nearly 64% of the vote in a six-way field with over 250,000 Republicans eligible to vote. Richard DeNapoli's opponents included Robert Sutton, Andrew Brett, Michael Coker, David Booth and Benjamin Bennett.

DeNapoli is a practicing attorney and Certified Financial Planner in South Florida and serves as Chief Trust Officer of a Florida-based trust company Coral Gables Trust. DeNapoli, who has been the Broward GOP State Committeeman since 2016, is also a Broward Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Richard DeNapoli is one of the most prominent Republican leaders and influencers who help generate Republican grassroots efforts. He currently serves on the Broward GOP Board and is involved in a major grassroots effort to mobilize Republican voters in the November 3rd election. Trump winning the Presidential election depends on Florida. Florida depends on the populous Broward County turnout which makes or breaks State results. DeNapoli has led the effort in marshaling GOP Precinct Leaders to mail out letters to Republicans in their precincts recommending which candidates to vote for. He's been building the grassroots GOP efforts for many years since he was Chairman of the Broward GOP in 2010.

During Richard's tenure, voter turnout in 2016 and then 2018 eclipsed previous levels. The Broward Republican Executive Committee, in which Richard serves on its Board, is the governing body in Broward for Republicans. There's been a big increase in applications in 2020 to around 225 applications for the membership rolls beginning December 1, 2020. Funding for B.R.E.C. in 2020 has risen dramatically even during the worldwide pandemic. In 2020's 3rd quarter, Broward GOP raised over $65,000 in donations, even without the annual Lincoln Day Dinner. Richard DeNapoli has also raised funds to help local Republican candidates through his Make Broward Great Again PAC.

In 2016, Richard DeNapoli was also one of the first leaders in Broward County to endorse Trump and was the MC at one of Trump's first rallies in South Florida before the Presidential Primary. For the November 3rd, 2020 election, the Broward GOP is administering Party's funds for voter outreach as part of a final push to secure the return of Vote By Mail requests of Republican Voters. This includes robocalls, robotexting, door to door materials, and the distribution of the Broward GOP voter guide.

Broward County Republicans are encouraged now to drop off their mail in ballots at early voting sites or vote on November 3rd. For locations visit www.browardsoe.org.

Richard DeNapoli wins race for Broward Republican State Committeeman August 18th, 2020.

