Richard Engoulou, CISSP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OSHAWA, ON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Engoulou, CISSP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Crypto Trader & Analyst in E-commerce and in acknowledgment of his work at the Zukulee Crypto Trading Academy.

Richard Engoulou is a Husband, father, Crypto Trader & Analyst, Community advocate, Crypto Ambassador. Richard is also an established IT Specialist specializing in Clinical applications, Computer networking, and Cyber security with over ten years of experience and understands that the real boss is the customer.

Richard Engoulou, CEO

After many try and fail attempts in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency adventure, Richard Engoulou broke through to become one of the top personalities transforming lives worldwide through the launch of his Cryptocurrency Training Academy Zukulee. Zukulee has been helping individuals earn an income through Cryptocurrency investment.

Mr. Engoulou loves to help clients become excellent crypto investors through self-paced, interactive trading courses, coaching, mentorship, and other educational resources. He Founded Zukulee in 2021, where he is currently the Chief Executive Officer. At this cryptocurrency trading and investment academy, students learn the skills they need to trade and invest strategically.

Many people around the world lack access to the global financial system. Fortunately, Richard's dream is to open doors for people to have a say in their financial future with the drive and mission to lead them to become sophisticated investors.

Mr. Engoulou's most significant accomplishments are building a solid team and having 500 students who help each other in the academy. Looking to the future, Mr. Engoulou wants to become a prominent leader in the cryptocurrency industry.





For more information, visit https://zukulee.com/.

