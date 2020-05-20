Richard Esquinas, Featured in Episode 6 of ESPN's The Last Dance, Delivers "Higher Level" Response to Michael Jordan

CALIMESA, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Esquinas, author of "Michael & Me: Our Gambling Addiction....My Cry For Help" and former golf partner to NBA legend Michael Jordan, today released a video in response to his inclusion in Episode 6 of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary series about Jordan. Although Esquinas found the depiction of himself and his book "diminished by the omission of facts," he challenges Jordan to "healing and forgiveness" in the 8-minute video, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/_tYQcn9YiQc .

Some noteworthy quotes from the video include:

3:04 "I told the truth, it hurt Michael, and for that hurt, I'm sorry. Not that I regret my past…..all the actions that I took, standing up for right, pushing back against bullying, speaking to power, I don't regret any of that. " 5:06 "My hope from Episode 6 to all the viewers: renew your interest in being the best you can be and take the challenge of speaking to truth. In your lives bring forgiveness to the forefront."

About Richard Esquinas

Background:

Esquinas is the former President and General Manager of the San Diego Sports Arena whose 1993 book "Michael & Me: Our Gambling Addiction....My Cry For Help" chronicles his golfing and gambling relationship with Michael Jordan, which led to Jordan owing Esquinas $1.2 million, a debt which was never paid.

Life Today:

Esquinas left the world of sports and celebrity in 1994 to pursue yoga and transcendental meditation, both of which he has practiced since the age of 16. His life today revolves around practicing and teaching yoga at his own studio in Columbus, and includes pilgrimages to India's Kumba Mela Festival, ashrams, and relationships with some of yoga's most respected teachers. He spent parts of six years studying advanced techniques at Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa, acquiring the title of siddha, or yoga master. He taught 350 people per week for more than a decade, amounting to 15,000 hours of formal class instruction and an additional 3,000 in one-on-one sessions.

Esquinas is known as "The American Yogi" whose clients include three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast Blaine Wilson, NCAA wrestling and UFC champion Mark "The Hammer" Coleman, college and professional football players, business and community leaders. His company, JapaWest, is dedicated to forging traditional medicine and yoga's ancient practices (ayurveda) to the health and wellness community.

For more about "The American Yogi" Richard Esquinas, please visit www.theamericanyogi.com

All interview requests should be sent to [email protected]

