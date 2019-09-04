Richard Freeman, MD, Named Regional Chief Clinical Officer Of Loyola Medicine

MAYOOD, Ill., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard K. Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, has been named regional chief clinical officer of Loyola Medicine, effective November 4.

In this newly created role, Dr. Freeman will provide strategic oversight for Loyola's clinically integrated network, quality and safety processes, pharmacy and other clinical services, medical staff recruitment and graduate medical education. Loyola Medicine includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital.

Dr. Freeman also will be a professor in the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery of Loyola Medicine and Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

"We are excited that Dr. Freeman is joining Loyola," said Shawn P. Vincent, president & CEO of Loyola Medicine. "He is a proven leader in promoting clinical excellence and patient safety, and is one of the nation's leading cardiothoracic surgeons, excelling in patient care, research and education."

Dr. Freeman is coming to Loyola from St. Vincent Indiana, where he is system chief medical officer (CMO) for 18 inpatient facilities, responsible for a systemwide focus on clinical excellence. Working closely with senior leadership, Dr. Freeman has elevated physician satisfaction, collaboration and education. Dr. Freeman also was instrumental in establishing a general thoracic surgery program that is the largest in Indiana and internationally recognized for its comparative effectiveness research.

Dr. Freeman has held several other leadership positions, including CMO for St. Vincent Indianapolis, Medical Director of Cancer Services, Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery, Regional Medical Director for the St. Vincent Medical Group and Chair of the Oncology Affinity Group for Ascension Health.

Dr. Freeman's clinical interests include minimally invasive robotic surgery and the multidisciplinary care of thoracic malignancies. He has written many book chapters and scientific articles about thoracic surgery. He is a regular lecturer at national and international conferences and has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the United States.

Dr. Freeman earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed residencies in general surgery and thoracic and cardiovascular surgery. He also earned an MBA from the University of Texas. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Dr. Freeman has served in a variety of physician roles, including several overseas deployments.

Media Contacts: Jim Ritter

Sr. Manager, Media Relations

jritter@lumc.edu

Phone: 708-216-2445

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE Loyola Medicine