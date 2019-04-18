METAIRE, La., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard J. Fernandez is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Professional in the field of Law for his role as Attorney at The Law Office of Richard J. Fernandez.

The ultimate mission of The Law Office of Richard J. Fernandez is to provide excellent legal counsel to all people who have been injured at the hands of another while maintaining a warm, compassionate environment in which they can feel comfortable. They concentrate heavily on ensuring that their clients' rights are protected throughout their entire legal process, from opening negotiations all the way through to the end of their time in court.



With several decades worth of experience in the Law industry, Mr. Fernandez has been representing injured people throughout Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf Coast Region since 1981. He has had a particularly great amount of success in the realms of Maritime injury, toxic torts, worker's compensation, and vehicular accidents. Although he is an accomplished attorney in a wide array of law fields, Mr. Fernandez's main expertise centers around Maritime Law and Personal Injury Law.

Prior to entering the world of professional Law, Mr. Fernandez had a great deal of success in academia. Truly dedicated to garnering an education needed to become the elite attorney that he is today, he obtained both his BA and his MBA from Nicholls State University. He was then awarded his LL.M from Tulane Law School. Finally, Mr. Fernandez concluded his formal education by graduating cum laude from Southern University Law Center, where he garnered his J.D.



In order to advance his professional development, Mr. Fernandez is affiliated with the Louisiana State Bar Association, American Bar Association, Jefferson Parrish Bar Association, Louisiana Association for Justice, American Association for Justice, Maritime Law Association of the United States, Federal Bar Association, and the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.



