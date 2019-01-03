NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard J. Juda, MD, MBA, CPE is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine recognized for his role as CEO of Innovative Healthcare Group.

Dr. Juda has been engrained in the hospital industry for over 15 years bringing a wealth of clinical, academic and business knowledge to the clients he serves. Having devised a successful entrepreneurial business platform for hospitals and associated medical staff to work in union with each other, he has produced consistent revenue growth reaching profits for Healthcare Systems of over $150 Million. Dr. Juda has developed steady growth including one client platform which generated consistent revenue growth over a three-year period: $9 million, $15 million, and $23 million in the 3rd year.

Dr. Richard J. Juda is well-regarded for his extraordinary contributions to the medical industry. With over 23 years of experience in the medical profession, he developed core clinical groups in hospitals to improve clinical services, cut resource waste, and cut costs. These platforms resulted in heightening the metrics of hospitals to become top performers within their parent corporations. Serving in his current capacity as CEO of Innovative Healthcare Group, Dr. Juda developed and authored hospital business management programs with training models encompassing all facets within the business model of healthcare.

Initially starting out his career as a firefighter/paramedic, after attending St George's University School of Medicine, Dr. Juda completed his post-graduate clinical medical training at University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine in General Surgery and Anesthesia. He completed fellowship training in Anesthesia/Critical Care/Trauma at Yale University becoming well versed in all facets of Surgical care, Anesthesia and Critical Care Medicine. With the culmination of his clinical training, he sought out enhance his education in business development by achieving his Certified Physician Executive Degree from the Certifying Commission in Medical Management followed by his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management.

Through-out his clinical career he developed and led many successful clinical programs in Critical Care, Neurocritical Care and Stroke. As a true hospital leader, he further held positions as Chief of Service, Chairman of a variety of hospital committees and currently holds positions on Executive Hospital and Professional Societal Boards of Trustees. With his clinical-business experience coupled with vast academic education he then was inspired and founded the Innovative Healthcare Group which formulates site specific business models for hospitals and healthcare systems.

Innovative Healthcare Group performs a variety of services to its clients. These include consulting for healthcare systems growth and design, corporate leadership, strengthening profitability and organizational stability, process optimization, workforce transformation, coding and payment solutions, marketing for profitability, clinical program development, strategic drivers and medical governance. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Juda has attained extensive experience in the areas of hospital leadership, physician relations, merger and acquisitions, due diligence, market analysis, business case feasibility, post-merger integration, operational improvement, physician relations, strategic planning, hospital operations, ambulatory care, revenue cycle management, physician groups, business development, and more. Innovative Healthcare Group has generated over $150 Million in profits for their clients.

Attributing his successful, longstanding career to his ability to listen and educate, Dr. Juda states that he has, "Successfully implemented healthcare institution turnarounds through the development of their clinical programs of excellence while achieving profitability for both the hospitals and physicians." In looking to the future, Dr. Juda continues to expand nationally and internationally within the healthcare marketplace.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Juda is a distinguished member of several elite organizations including the American College of Healthcare Trustees, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Association for Physician Leadership, Neurocritical Care Society, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Society of Critical Care Medicine, and American Association of Healthcare Trustees.

Dr. Juda dedicates this recognition to his wonderful wife Mary, a Cardiologist, for her continuing love and support.

