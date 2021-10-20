NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard J. Juda, MD, MBA, CPE is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Leader for his remarkable contributions in the field of Medical Management and acknowledgment for his leadership as CEO of Innovative Healthcare Group.

A leader in his field, Dr. Juda is well-regarded for his extraordinary contributions to the medical industry. Garnering over 23 years of experience, Dr. Juda's clinical-business experience coupled with his vast academic education led him towards a career in the formulation of business models for hospitals and healthcare systems. As CEO of Innovative Healthcare Group, Dr. Juda oversees the consulting for healthcare systems growth and design, corporate leadership, and strengthening profitability and organizational stability.

Having served the Hospital Management industry for over 15 years, Dr. Juda offers his clients a vast repertoire of clinical, academic, and business knowledge. As an entrepreneur in the establishment of hospital business platforms, he has garnered a well-deserving reputation for developing and authoring hospital business management programs featuring training models. He works is proud to have led to multiple successful revenue growth situations, most notably increasing profits for Healthcare Systems by $150 Million.

Dr. Juda has developed a successful steady growth movement program, resulting in the generation of substantial revenue growth; one client platform generating a consistent revenue growth over a three-year period: $9 million, $15 million, and $23 million in the 3rd year. Innovative Healthcare Group has generated over $200 Million in profits for their clients.

These include at the beginning of his career, Dr. Juda served as a firefighter and paramedic. He obtained his medical degree at St George's University School of Medicine. He completed his post-graduate clinical medical training at the University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine in General Surgery and Anesthesia. He completed fellowship training in Anesthesia/Critical Care/Trauma at Yale University becoming well versed in all facets of Surgical Care, Anesthesia, and Critical Care Medicine. He earned his Certified Physician Executive Degree from the Certifying Commission in Medical Management, followed by his Master's in Business Administration from the University Of Massachusetts Isenberg School Of Management.

Throughout his distinguished clinical career, he developed and led many successful clinical programs in Critical Care, Neurocritical Care, and Stroke. A leader in a hospital setting, Dr. Juda held positions as CEO, Chief of Service, and Chairman of a variety of hospital committees. His current positions include positions on the Hospital Board of Directors, Medical Executive Committees and Professional Societal Boards of Trustees. In looking to the future, Dr. Juda continues to expand nationally and internationally within the healthcare marketplace.

Remaining abreast of the latest innovations, Dr. Juda is a distinguished member of the American College of Healthcare Trustees, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Association for Physician Leadership, Neurocritical Care Society, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the American Association of Healthcare Trustees.

Dr. Juda dedicates this recognition to his wonderful wife Mary, a Cardiologist, for her continuing love and support.

For more information, please visit http://www.TheHospitalExperts.com

