Richard Luna promoted to General Manager at ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Richard has 35 years of commercial HVAC experience, including his most recent role as sales engineer at ACI. Richard also has deep family ties to the HVAC industry; his grandfather installed the HVAC system on the USS Nautilus, the world's first operational nuclear-powered submarine. He has a BS Mechanical Engineering from Portland State University. His experience in commercial HVAC and air distribution with the firms American Heating and Arrow Mechanical as well as growing up working for his parents' HVAC business; where he developed his passion for working with sheet metal; ensures ACI's engineering and contracting customers will continue to deliver successful results.

Richard most recently worked on Kalama School District projects and the 4TH & Montgomery project at Portland State University to help solve airflow, noise and thermal comfort issues on each project. Richard will lead the Portland, OR location's team of 15 engineers, sales people, and finance experts toward future growth.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com.

