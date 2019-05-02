Richard Seline to Join Cimbria Capital as Senior Advisor

HOUSTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital announced today the appointment of Richard Seline as Senior Advisor. Mr. Seline joins Cimbria Capital with the purpose of advising on emerging water technologies, urgent resiliency-focused scenarios, and infrastructure trends. He serves as a direct advisor to Cimbria Capital's investment team and as a potential board member for certain Cimbria portfolio companies. Mr. Seline is currently the Managing Partner of Resiliency Capital Partners, and the Executive Director and Senior Advisor for AccelerateH2O - a 501(c)(3) organization focused on addressing barriers to innovating in water across the Southwest and Gulf Coast US. Prior to launching AccelerateH2O, Mr. Seline formed over 30 international, federal, state, and regional innovation-technology initiatives across sectors such as energy, advanced manufacturing, and critical infrastructure through senior executive roles at the White House, US Commerce Department, EPA, State of Texas, and with nationally-recognized consultancy firms.

Richard Seline

"Cimbria is excited to welcome the diversity of perspective and skills Richard brings to our investment approach in water," said Brian V. Iversen, Managing Partner of Cimbria Capital. "He is a seasoned thought-leader in water technology, the energy-food-water nexus, and resilience investing that can help Cimbria by connecting key decisions-makers and resources that are vital to the security of public and private water-related infrastructure."

"Investment firms that accelerate the uptake of new technologies, equipment, and services are essential to the resiliency of the 21st century," said Richard Seline, Senior Advisor of Cimbria Capital. "Cimbria's value-add investment model empowers the companies that will play a fundamental role in the growing momentum for resilient utilities, cities, and industries – especially those impacted by water – and weather-related challenges."

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm based in Houston, Texas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm conducts growth capital and early stage buyout investments focused on the agribusiness and water sectors in North America and Europe. For more information on Cimbria Capital or Richard Seline, please contact Quinn Looper at ql@cimbriacapital.com, or visit www.cimbriacapital.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Cimbria Capital

Related Links

http://www.cimbriacapital.com

