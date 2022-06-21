Richard Withers Joins Cambridge Healthcare Research as Strategic Advisor

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors at Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) have appointed Richard Withers as Strategic Advisor to support the business through it's next period of growth.

Having appointed Founder Matteo Perucchini to CEO in September 2021, the company has continued to see substantial growth across existing business, and new client wins.

As the business moves into this next exciting growth phase the board are setting in place strategies to support the businesses acceleration whilst maintaining the commitment to quality and rigour that CHR is well known for. Simultaneously, CHR's leadership are committed to growing and fostering a supportive culture for consultants throughout their career and lifetime.

Withers is an eminent figure in the pharmaceutical market intelligence and product strategy space, having run the European pharmaceutical practice for Fuld & Co. and founding Deallus Consulting in 2004. Richard also brings exceptional strategic planning skills to his new role at CHR, and tools from his time as a senior officer in the British Army..

Matteo Perucchini, CEO, said, "I am thrilled that Richard is joining the CHR family. Having taken Deallus Consulting on a substantial growth journey, Richard is able to provide a unique perspective on the opportunities and the challenges of a growing life sciences consultancy."

"Richard's role will be to help us channel our ambitions into a roadmap which will support our development, and the success of our clients and partners."

Withers is joining a growing senior team, with new roles, including Chief Commercial Officer currently under recruitment, Chief People Officer and Chief of Staff. Withers commented, "CHR is an extraordinary business, the company has seen substantial growth in a short time, and even with the challenges which come with that, has been able to remain nimble, and not take their focus away from their clients. My role is to help commit plans to actions, and to support the board and the founders through this next stage of growth."

"CHR operates in product strategy, CI and market research, but the team's ambitions stretch beyond these practices, and I'm excited to support them as the business grows both within these sectors and in other areas of consultancy within life sciences."

About Cambridge Healthcare Research

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and future opportunities, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in complex markets, and outlining the impact of competitor activities, intent and capabilities on their success. Vox.Bio is CHR's dynamic healthcare market research agency, re-thinking healthcare market research to delivering meaningful insights to clients in pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device industries.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics – combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments – equips their clients to make the right decisions from an optimally informed position.

In 2020, CHR won The Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The team spans global healthcare markets, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

