Richardson Mayor visits DFW's leading opportunity creator, InfoVision's HQ and Innovation Lab, surveying latest tech innovation out of the Richardson IQ®

"InfoVision is proud to be part of the flourishing Texas technology community and to showcase the working implementations of our most advanced tech such as Smart Express Store and e-CommVerse - a unique and powerful omnichannel engine - at Digit7," said Mr. Sean Yalamanchi, co-founder and President of InfoVision. "The Richardson IQ® has established itself as a bustling ecosystem of talented technology practitioners, thought leaders, and transparent processes, all of which will be crucial to our sustained business growth."

"InfoVision's office space reflects our renewed focus on innovation," said InfoVision's CTIO, Chithrai Mani. With the launch of several new products from Digit7 in 2019-20 and a high quantum of returning business, this digital transformation enabler is grooming an expanding team of 2000+ experts to serve the demand. InfoVision also fosters dedicated practices for various emerging technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, LIDAR, Drone, AI/ML, etc., which Mr. Mani and team are employing to build future-ready solutions for leading brands across various industries.

The visit to InfoVision HQ gave Mayor Voelker a clear look at the futuristic innovation that's fast turning the Lone Star State into the new Silicon Valley. The substantial role of InfoVision's location in the Richardson IQ® in catalyzing the co-innovation efforts with leading industry and research partners such as UiPath, Adobe, and The University of Texas at Dallas, is a testament to the symbiotic partnership between the company and the Richardson IQ® community.

InfoVision is a Digital Transformation leader with 1900+ IT experts globally, deploying and scaling purpose-driven innovation and putting intuitive tech in the hands of consumers. Its expertise helps organizations of all sizes develop smart solutions built on scalable and extendable architectures, leveraging the latest and most innovative technologies, resulting in rich and exceptional customer experiences.

InfoVision's 25+ years of service spanning various industries has reinforced its Agile and SAFe Implementation Practices to meet clients' strategic objectives while capitalizing on industry disruptions. InfoVision has established an expanding innovation macrocosm of deep subject matter expertise, proprietary products and solutions, thought leaders, and industry partnerships to bring speed, scale, and agility to all engagements.

