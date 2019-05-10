Richardson Named to Selling Power's 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Companies List for Eighth Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training and performance improvement company, announced that it has been included on Selling Power's 2019 list of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams.

"We are honored to be named to the Selling Power Top 20 Sales Training Companies List for the 8th consecutive year," says Richardson's Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Grodnitzky. "This award demonstrates the expertise and value that Richardson brings to our clients time and again. It isn't easy to stay at the top of the game year after year, but our talented team makes it possible."

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is a key area of competitive differentiation for B2B sales teams. "It's no secret that buyers control much of the buying process," says Gschwandtner. "Any company that wants to stay competitive needs to offer their sales teams proper training on how to succeed and thrive in an increasingly complex, challenging selling environment. This is easier said than done. The companies on our Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best of the best, and sales leaders should leverage this list to find the best partner for their unique training needs."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions and services they have developed, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction

Selling Power magazine editors say the companies on the 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best potential to help sales teams improve their performance and remain competitive in any selling environment.

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company focused on helping you drive revenue and grow long-term customer relationships. Our market-proven sales and coaching methodology, combined with our active learning approach, ensures that your sales teams learn, master, and apply new behaviors when and where they matter most — in front of the buyer.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (http://ow.ly/R05730oD22t), as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year.

About Gerhard Gschwandtner

Gerhard Gschwandtner is the founder and CEO of Selling Power, a multi-channel media company that produces the award-winning Selling Power magazine and Selling Power TV, a daily video interview series on sales success. He is the author of 17 books on the subjects of sales, management, and motivation and has been featured in more than 500 video interviews with sales and marketing leaders. Most recently, he has collaborated with world-renowned coaches and psychologists to create the Peak Performance Mindset workshop (http://ow.ly/2CGS30oD25m) to help salespeople become high achievers personally and professionally.

