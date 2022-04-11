Richman Announces Opening of The Landings

Redeveloped affordable community delivers revamped living experience, 101 apartment homes to Homestead, Fla.

HOMESTEAD, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group , an innovator in apartment development, and Richman Property Services , a national leader in multifamily management, recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting for their newest affordable community, The Landings, in the south Miami suburb of Homestead.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Homestead Mayor Steven Losner, Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgin. The Landings resident, Cynthia Taylor, addressed the crowd to share why this community is so important to the area.

The Landings is a garden-style community featuring 101 apartment homes. It was redeveloped from a decommissioned apartment community, undergoing an extensive 16-month renovation effort in collaboration with Miami-Dade County. The project took much of the previous structure down to its frame. Following improvements to the structure – including nearly 1,500 new concrete support columns – new roofing, drywall, upgraded HVAC, and full interior and amenity makeovers, The Landings is a virtually brand-new community.

"This redevelopment project was a substantial undertaking, particularly given the supply issues and logistical challenges presented during the pandemic," said Kristin Miller, President of The Richman Group Development Corporation. "But we recognized the urgent need for affordable housing in this market, and we delivered a community that offers an unparalleled resident experience. The attention to detail showcased at The Landings sets a new bar for affordable housing in the region, and we were thrilled to bring this remarkable community online."

Situated at 301 NE 11th Street, in a peaceful residential neighborhood, The Landings places residents within easy access to retail at Homestead Towne Square, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, Southland Mall, Homestead Pavilion, and Portofino Plaza. Angelo Mistretta Park is within walking distance, while Harris Field Park, James Archer Smith Park, and J.D. Redd Park are just blocks away. Local dining options include Chefs on the Run, White Lion Café, Portofino Coal Fired Pizza, Redlander, and The Whistle Stop. Homestead serves as the gateway to the Florida Keys to the south and is positioned between a pair of national parks – Biscayne National Park to the east and Everglades National Park to the west.

Regional connectivity is created by nearby US Hwy 1, leading north to Miami and south to Key Largo.

The Landings features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 728 to 934 square feet. Homes come with fully equipped kitchens, elevated 9-foot ceilings, designer vinyl flooring, and balconies on select homes.

The crown jewel of the community is a central courtyard featuring a resort-style swimming pool with barbecue grills and a picnic area, an expansive lawn area, a completely renovated clubhouse, bocce courts, and a children's playground. Residents also have access to a convenient laundry facility and 24-hour maintenance service.

