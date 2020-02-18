Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Verismo, an inspired addition to the Cadence masterplan in Henderson. This exceptional community offers two-story floor plans with open layouts and hundreds of personalization options.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/VerismoGO)

Richmond American’s Lantana plan at Verismo at Cadence in Henderson, NV, offers open living space.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the community's Grand Opening Celebration, which will feature complimentary food, model home tours and an exciting giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, February 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More about Verismo at Cadence: (RichmondAmerican.com/Verismo)

New homes from the upper $200s

5 inspired two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,450 to 1,880 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options and complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Community water park, pool, parks, playgrounds, bike share program and sport courts

Verismo at Cadence is located at the intersection of N. Water Street and Cadence Vista Drive in Henderson. Please call 702.638.4440 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

