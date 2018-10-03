Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Manteca

MANTECA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Fox Chase at Woodward in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley. The exceptional new community offers a distinctive collection of ranch and two-story floor plans with designer details and abundant personalization options.

GRAND OPENING EVENT:

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a Grand Opening Celebration on October 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature flavorful fare and tours of the brand-new, beautifully appointed Peyton, Seth and Hemingway model homes.

COMMUNITY AT A GLANCE:

New homes from the upper $400s

Ranch & two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,490 to 3,600 sq. ft.

Easy access to popular schools, shopping, dining and recreation

Hundreds of personalization options

Fox Chase at Woodward is located at 1473 Veteran Street in Manteca. Call 209.207.0478 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for additional information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

