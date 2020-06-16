Richmond American Announces New Dundee Community From The Low $200s

DUNDEE, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to introduce that Seasons at Vista Del Lago, a beautiful new Dundee community, is now selling.

Introducing Seasons at Vista Del Lago (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsVistaDelLago)

Showcasing six popular floor plans from the builder's Seasons™ Collection, this exceptional new community offers versatile homes in a great location. Both ranch-style and two-story options are available, boasting open layouts, exciting included features and designer details.

An exterior of Richmond American’s Onyx plan, available at Seasons at Vista Del Lago in Dundee, FL.

More about this exceptional community:

Seasons™ floor plans from the low $200s

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,800 sq. ft.

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures and finishes

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Minutes from Bok Tower Gardens and Lego Land

Less than 10 miles from Haines City , Winter Haven and Lake Wales

, and Open to walk-ins!

Seasons at Vista Del Lago is located at 17 Race Road, Dundee, FL 33838. Please call 863.588.3201 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

