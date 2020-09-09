Richmond American Announces New Homesites In St. Cloud

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is excited to announce the recent purchase of 100 acres of land at the new Southern Pines community in St. Cloud. The builder plans to develop 161 homesites, accounting for over half the homes at the 313-home community.

This community is slated for completion in late spring to summer 2021 and will showcase the homebuilder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, boasting new contemporary exteriors. Seasons at Southern Pines will boast ranch-style and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms, ranging from approx. 1,610 sq. ft. to 2,807 sq. ft. Community amenities are also being planned.

The Seasons™ Collection at a glance

Popular features at an attractive price point

Open layouts with airy 9' main-floor ceilings

Hundreds of ways to personalize with fixtures and finishes

Complimentary design consultation at the Home Gallery™

Seasons at Southern Pines is located on Nolte Road, just east of Michigan Avenue in St. Cloud.

For more information, call 407.502.6198.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

