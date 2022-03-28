Richmond American Community in Rancho Cordova Now Open for Sales

Seasons at Montelena showcases five floor plans from popular Seasons™ Collection

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Montelena (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatMontelena) is now open for sales. This notable new community in Rancho Cordova showcases five inspired ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSacramento)—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Community tours

The Pearl is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Montelena in Rancho Cordova, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Montelena to learn everything that this exciting community has to offer. The temporary sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

About Seasons at Montalena

Five ranch and two-story floor plans from the $500s

2 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,400 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Hundreds of structural and design options

Gourmet kitchens, private suites and 3-car garages available

Desirable location near the American River, Lake Natoma and the Sacramento State Aquatic Center

Close proximity to paved bike trails, historic sites, shopping, dining, wineries, entertainment, notable schools and more

3 model homes coming this spring!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Montelena will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Montelena is located at 3908 Valance Way in Rancho Cordova. Call 916.343.5976 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.