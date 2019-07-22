Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to Inspiration Masterplan

AURORA, Colo., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Villas at Inspiration, the latest addition to the popular Inspiration masterplan in Aurora.

The popular two-story Hemingway plan is modeled at Villas at Inspiration in Aurora.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Villas at Inspiration on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour two brand-new model homes and learn everything the notable new neighborhood has to offer.

About Villas at Inspiration:

Ranch and two-story floor plans from the mid $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,880 to 2,500 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pool, parks, trails and event lawn

Easy access to Douglas County schools, shopping, dining and E-470

Villas at Inspiration is located at the intersection of Inspiration Lane and Inspiration Drive in Aurora. For more information about this and other exceptional Aurora communities, call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/VillasInspiration.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

