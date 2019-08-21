Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to The Meadows Masterplan

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Blacktail, the latest addition to The Meadows masterplan in Castle Rock.

Grand Opening Celebration RichmondAmerican.com/BlacktailGO

Richmond American’s Daley plan at Blacktail at The Meadows in Castle Rock offers abundant curb appeal.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Blacktail at The Meadows on Saturday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch from an array of popular food trucks, tour four inspired model homes and learn everything the notable new neighborhood has to offer.

About Blacktail at The Meadows:

New homes from the mid $500s

Ranch and two-story floor plans, including the Darius—new to Castle Rock !

! 3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 2,150 to 3,950 sq. ft.

Standard 3-car garages and available RV garages

Community pool, parks, open space and trails

Close proximity to shopping, dining, recreation and I-25

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Blacktail at The Meadows is located at 1687 Gentle Rain Drive in Castle Rock. For more information about this and other exceptional Castle Rock communities, call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/CastleRock.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.richmondamerican.com

