Richmond American Debuts New Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Forest Crest community in Jacksonville is now open for sales. The homebuilder showcases six inspired floor plans, including some from its sought-after Seasons™ Collection. Prices start from the mid $200s.

The Beech plan is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Forest Crest in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Forest Crest (RichmondAmerican.com/ForestCrest):

This beautiful new community offers Richmond American's signature Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJax), featuring ranch and two-story floor plans with appealing open layouts and the design options today's homebuyers are seeking.

Community highlights:

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $200s

Distinctive Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,390 to 2,350 total sq. ft.

Convenient access to I-95 and I-295

Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment destinations

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Forest Crest is located at 7281 Mahogany Run in Jacksonville. Call 904.794.6601 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.richmondamerican.com

