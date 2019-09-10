Richmond American Debuts New Community in Strasburg

STRASBURG, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Cedar Spring, an exceptional new community boasting a prime location near historic downtown Strasburg and abundant outdoor recreation.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/CedarSpringGO)

Modeled at Seasons at Cedar Spring, the Lapis offers versatile flex space.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Seasons at Cedar Spring from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. Guests will enjoy complimentary local fare from Hangouts Grill (plus sweet treats from an ice cream truck), a tour of the brand-new Lapis model home and a chance to win a special prize drawing.

More About Seasons at Cedar Spring:

Single-family homes from the mid $200s

Seasons™ Collection ranch and two-story floor plans (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsVA)

2 to 5 bedrooms, up to approximately 3,230 square feet

Hundreds of design options, with complimentary design assistance

Seasons at Cedar Spring is located at 105 Cedar Spring Drive in Strasburg. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

