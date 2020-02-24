Richmond American Debuts New Model Home in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the highly anticipated Arlington model home at Ralston Ridge in Arvada.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/RalstonRidgeGO)

Richmond American’s ranch-style Arlington model home at Ralston Ridge in Arvada boasts abundant curb appeal.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Model Grand Opening event at Ralston Ridge on Saturday, February 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch and tours of the brand-new, ranch-style Arlington—among the most popular floor plans in Richmond American's lineup!

More about the Arlington:

3 to 5 bedrooms

Approx. 1,970 sq. ft.

Well-appointed kitchen with center island and roomy pantry

Lavish master suite with private bath and expansive walk-in closet

More about Ralston Ridge:

Ranch and two-story homes from the low $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,970 to 2,740 sq. ft.

Prime location near abundant recreation

Close proximity to I-70

Incredible included features and hundreds of options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Ralston Ridge, or any Richmond American community, will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, fixtures and even furniture layouts for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Ralston Ridge is located at 7196 Holman Street in Arvada. For more information about this and other inviting Arvada communities, call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Arvada.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

