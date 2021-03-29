Richmond American Debuts New Model Home in Frederick County

BRUNSWICK, Md., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its inspired Donovan model home at Brunswick Crossing (RichmondAmerican.com/BrunswickCrossing) in Brunswick this weekend.

Richmond American’s Donovan floor plan is modeled at Brunswick Crossing in Brunswick, Maryland.

One of four floor plans offered at the community, the two-story Donovan plan (RichmondAmerican.com/DonovanBrunswick) offers four to seven bedrooms, three and a half to five baths and up to approximately 4,740 square feet. Prospective homebuyers will appreciate lavish included features, such as a formal dining room with a butler's pantry, an elegant owner's suite with an oversized walk-in closet and a convenient 3-car garage.

Model home tours this weekend

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Brunswick Crossing to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Donovan model home and learn about other available floor plans on April 3 and 4. The community sales center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about Brunswick Crossing:

New single-family homes from the $500s

Four inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, up to approx. 4,740 total sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances included

Resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, pool complex with bath house, fitness center, playgrounds, parks, walking paths, green space, tennis and basketball courts, and a marketplace with shops and restaurants

Easy access to Route 340, I-270 and MARC train station for commuting to Washington, D.C. , Baltimore and Montgomery and Loudoun counties

, and and Loudoun counties Close proximity to downtown Frederick and Fort Detrick

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Brunswick Crossing will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Brunswick Crossing is located at 656 Central Avenue in Brunswick. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

