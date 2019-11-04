Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Berthoud

BERTHOUD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to unveil four inspired model homes at Rose Farm Acres in Berthoud. This exceptional new master-planned community, which boasts a prime location within commuting distance of Longmont, Loveland and Fort Collins, showcases the builder's classic floor plans and sought-after Seasons™ Collection homes.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/RoseFarmAcresModels)

The Hemingway is just one of 12 distinctive Richmond American floor plans offered at Rose Farm Acres in Berthoud.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Rose Farm Acres on Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour the highly anticipated Arlington, Citrine, Hemingway and Onyx model homes and learn everything this notable new neighborhood has to offer.

About Rose Farm Acres:

Ranch & two-story homes from the mid $300s

Seasons™ Collection & classic floor plans available

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,420 to 2,930 sq. ft.

Easy access to Thompson District schools, shopping, dining & recreation

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Complimentary design assistance

Rose Farm Acres is located at 1155 Blue Bell Road in Berthoud. For more information about this and other exciting area communities, call 970.674.5446 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

