Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Plumas Lake

PLUMAS LAKE, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two model homes at Seasons at River Oaks (RichmondAmerican.com/RiverOaks). This exciting new Plumas Lake community boasts the builder's sought-after Season™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSAC), a floor plan line-up distinguished by its versatility and attractive pricing.

Richmond American’s Agate model, showcased at Seasons at River Oaks in Plumas Lake, boasts an airy open layout and a covered patio.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at River Oaks on April 24 and 25 to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Agate and Ruby model homes. The sales center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and appointments are encouraged but not required. Attendees can also learn more about a special offer expiring April 30.

More about the community:

Ranch and two-story homes from the low $400s

Six floor plans from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection

2 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,590 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Near Beale Air Force Base, SR-70 and Marysville

Close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues

30 minutes from Natomas, Roseville and downtown Sacramento

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at River Oaks will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at River Oaks is located at 893 Pine Creek Place, Plumas Lake, CA 95961.

For more information, please call 530.491.7102.

View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

