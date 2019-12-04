Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood at Copperleaf in Aurora

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Oak Neighborhood, the latest addition to the popular Copperleaf masterplan in Aurora.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/OakNeighborhoodGO)

The Hemingway is just one of nine inspired Richmond American floor plans offered at Oak Neighborhood at Copperleaf in Aurora.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Oak Neighborhood at Copperleaf on Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour the highly anticipated Citrine, Coral and Lapis model homes and learn everything this notable new neighborhood has to offer.

About Oak Neighborhood at Copperleaf:

Ranch & two-story homes from the mid $400s

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,880 to 3,000 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pool, parks, trails and sports courts

Easy access to popular schools, shopping, dining and recreation

Hundreds of personalization options

Complimentary design assistance

Oak Neighborhood at Copperleaf is located at 21664 E. Stanford Circle in Aurora. For more information about this and other exciting Aurora communities, call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Aurora.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

