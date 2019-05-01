Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Wash., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Washington, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of White River Meadows in Buckley. The exceptional new community offers an array of inspired floor plans with spacious kitchens, well-appointed master suites, lofts and bonus rooms.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/WhiteRiverMeadowsGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, May 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch and tours of the brand-new two-story Hopewell model home, which includes 4 bedrooms and approximately 2,680 square feet.

More about White River Meadows (RichmondAmerican.com/WhiteRiverMeadows)

New homes from the low $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,000 to 3,200 sq. ft.

Peaceful, rural location with easy access to shopping, dining and recreation

Close proximity to freeway

White River School District

Hundreds of personalization options

Ask a sales associate about special offers at this exciting community.

White River Meadows is located at the intersection of Spiketon Road & Tanner Avenue in Buckley. Call 253.235.4570 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

