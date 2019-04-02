Richmond American Debuts New Paired Home Collection in Aurora

AURORA, Colo., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to debut its brand-new Urban Collection™ at Cross Creek in Aurora. The notable new neighborhood is the first in the state to model the highly anticipated paired home series.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/UrbanCrossCreekGO)

The Boston and Chicago floor plans offer contemporary curb appeal.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, exciting giveaways and tours of the Boston and Chicago model homes, which offer two and three bedrooms, respectively.

More about Urban Collection at Cross Creek (RichmondAmerican.com/UrbanCrossCreek)

Two-story paired homes from the low $300s

2 to 3 bedrooms, approx. 1,260 to 1,470 sq. ft.

Airy 9' ceilings and covered patios included

Easy access to I-70 and E-470

Close proximity to Buckley AFB and large employers

Hundreds of personalization options

Ask a sales associate about special offers at this exciting community.

Urban Collection at Cross Creek is located at 23504 E. 5th Place in Aurora. Call 303.575.4094 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.richmondamerican.com

