Richmond American Debuts Three New Model Homes in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of three brand-new model homes at Wisteria at Shady Trails. (RichmondAmerican.com/WisteriaAtShadyTrails) The latest addition to the sought-after Shady Trails masterplan in Fontana offers three inspired floor plans with thoughtful layouts and hundreds of exciting structural and design options.

Model Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/WisteriaGO)

The Lewis plan is one of three new model homes at Richmond American’s Wisteria at Shady Trails community in Fontana, CA.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Wisteria at Shady Trails for model home tours starting on Saturday, November 7. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday through Thursday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

About the community:

New two-story homes from the upper $400s

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,210 to 2,440 sq. ft.

15,000-sq. ft. recreation center with fitness facility, movie theater, game room, library and business center

Two pools, sundecks, playground and trails

Close proximity to popular schools, freeways and shopping

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Lambert, Lewis and Livingston models open for tour!

Wisteria at Shady Trails is located at 15783 Ralph Lane in Fontana. For more information, call 909.254.4384 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE Richmond American Homes

Related Links

https://www.richmondamerican.com

