Richmond American Debuts Two New Model Homes in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two inspired model homes at Sagewood at Sierra Pine (RichmondAmerican.com/Sagewood) in Rocklin.

Model Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/SagewoodGO)

The Lawson model home is opening for tours at Richmond American’s Sagewood at Sierra Pine community in Rocklin, CA.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Lawson and Liesel models at Sagewood at Sierra Pine starting on Saturday, November 7. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

New homes from the upper $400s

Three two-story floor plans with a variety of exterior and interior design options

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,100 to 2,490 sq. ft.

Easy access to I-80, as well as neighborhood schools, shopping, dining and nearby Rocklin Commons

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Sagewood at Sierra Pine will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Sagewood at Sierra Pine is located at 4314 White Fir Loop (off Dominguez Road, between Pacific Street and Granite Drive) in Rocklin. To schedule your model home tour, call 916.472.7391. For more information about the community, visit RichmondAmerican.com.





About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

