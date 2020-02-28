Richmond American Homebuyers Can Personalize New Lake Stevens Homes

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Washington, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of Fairview Terrace, an exceptional new Lake Stevens community boasting two-story floor plans from the mid $400s.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of this new community, which will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary Panera® lunch, learn about a limited-time move-in offer and tour the fully furnished Lowell model home, which showcases exciting features including a covered patio and a luxurious master bath.

More about Fairview Terrace

Two-story homes from the mid $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,860 to 3,550 sq. ft

Six versatile floor plans with open layouts

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Options include chef's kitchens, deluxe master baths, daylight basements and more

Fairview Terrace is located at 7903 17th Street SE in Lake Stevens. For more information, call 253.235.4570 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

