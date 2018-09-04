Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In The Summerlin Masterplan

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE : MDC ), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Skye Knoll in the celebrated Summerlin masterplan.

GRAND OPENING EVENT:



Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a Grand Opening celebration on September 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three brand-new model homes will be available for tour. Food and family-friendly entertainment will also be provided. Learn more.

GRAND OPENING GIVEAWAY:



From September 14 through 25, homebuyers who visit Skye Knoll will be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa® gift card.

MORE ABOUT SKYE KNOLL:

New homes from the mid $300s

Inspired two-story floor plans with hundreds of personalization options

3 to 4 bedrooms and up to approx. 1,800 sq. ft.

Granite countertops, paver-stone driveways, tankless water heaters and more included

For more information, call 702.638.4435 or visit www.richmondamerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

