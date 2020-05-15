Richmond American Homes Conducts 1,000 Virtual Sales Appointments

DENVER, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), parent company to the Richmond American Homes companies across the country, has found success during the pandemic working with homebuyers to contract on a new home virtually. The national homebuilder recently achieved a new milestone: 1,000 virtual sales appointments.

For Richmond American, that means conducting many one-on-one virtual home tours. Social distancing has made this a popular option, as a sales associate can virtually walk customers through the model homes, answer questions and even show fixture and finish selections—with the customer conveniently using a smart phone or other device. The conversation is still personalized, but homebuyers are learning about floor plans, homesites and community features from the comfort of their sofas, while adhering to stay-at-home guidelines in place in many regions.

"We're bringing the home search and contracting experiences to life virtually, and customers are really embracing the new process," said Todd Baker, Sr. Division President of Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc. While in-person appointments are available in many places, Mr. Baker charged his team to make the virtual homebuying experience as similar as possible to the in-person one. Many sales associates are setting up photo albums for customers. When a homebuyer wants to know what the walk-in shower looks like up close, has a question about furniture placement, or wants photos of the clubhouse and pool, sales associates are taking snapshots and approximate measurements.

"Many people have leases running out or are planning for life on the other side of the pandemic. The American Dream is still alive and we're making the adjustments that need to be made to accommodate homebuyers during this time," said Mr. Baker.

From finding a floor plan to signing the contract, sales associates are standing by to facilitate the homebuying process virtually. To learn more about this process, homebuyers are encouraged to visit RichmondAmerican.com/Virtual or to speak directly with a local expert and schedule a virtual walkthrough, call 877.903.0599.

