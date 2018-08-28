Richmond American Homes Offers $2,500 In Design Options This Month

In addition to the complimentary design assistance Richmond American's homebuyers enjoy when they build from the ground up, those who contract by September 30 will enjoy $2,500 to spend on their choice of home options and upgrades. The credit can be used toward flooring, cabinetry, backsplash tile, lighting, faucets, home technology and more.

Richmond American homebuyers work one-on-one with a professional design consultant to choose the interior details that make each home a reflection of their own personal style. The Home Gallery™ showcases swatches and samples from a wide range of national and locally sourced vendors so that shoppers can see and feel the materials they'll enjoy in their new homes.

For more information, call 888.500.7060 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/national-promo.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built nearly 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.MDCHoldings.com

