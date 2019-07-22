Richmond American Introduces A New Oro Valley Community

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Richmond American at Vistoso Highlands, a new addition to the sought-after Rancho Vistoso masterplan.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for this new community, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3. Attendees will enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres, tours of the brand-new Holbrook model home and an exciting giveaway.

More about Richmond American at Vistoso Highlands RichmondAmerican.com/VistosoHighlands

Ranch-style floor plans from the mid $400s

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,980 to 4,010 sq. ft.

Gated entry, parks, trails and tennis courts

Amphitheater Public School District

Hundreds of personalization options

340 W. Saguaro Arm Trail, Oro Valley, AZ 85755.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

