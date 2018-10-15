Richmond American Takes Home Three Avid Awards™ For Customer Satisfaction

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), parent company to the Richmond American Homes companies, is pleased to announce that its homebuilding subsidiaries in Northern California, Southern California and Tucson, Arizona, recently won Avid® Ratings' prestigious 2018 Avid® Benchmark Awards for customer satisfaction.

Founded in 1992, Avid® Ratings is "the industry leader for measuring home quality and creating exceptional customer experiences throughout North America." For the past 15 years, the independent research firm's Avid Awards™ have honored North American homebuilders who earned top scores from their customers on comprehensive surveys administered at various stages throughout the homebuying process.

The Avid® Benchmark Award is given to builders who score among the top 25 percent on Avid® Ratings' "New Home Move-in Experience survey," which evaluates homebuyer experience from close through 90 days of homeownership. Earning three of these awards was an impressive feat considering this year's program included 722 qualifying builders from across the U.S. and Canada.

All Avid® award recipients were recognized during a digital Avid® Awards presentation, which can be viewed at avidratings.com/avidawards.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built 200,000 homes since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

