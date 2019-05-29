Richmond American to Debut Two Exciting Neighborhoods This Weekend

LITTLETON, Colo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of two exceptional new communities: Cityscape at Highline in Littleton and The Grove at Crystal Valley in Castle Rock.

Grand Opening Celebrations

Richmond American’s three-story Greenwich plan at Cityscape at Highline boasts contemporary curb appeal.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend Grand Opening celebrations at both communities on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour inspired model homes and learn everything Cityscape at Highline and The Grove at Crystal Valley have to offer, including abundant personalization options and complimentary design assistance at the builder's Home Gallery™.

About Cityscape at Highline (RichmondAmerican.com/HighlineGO)

Located just minutes from Chatfield Reservoir and the many shops and restaurants at Aspen Grove, Cityscape at Highline offers contemporary, three-story floor plans with luxurious rooftop terraces.

Modern, low-maintenance homes from the mid $400s

2 to 3 bedrooms, up to approx. 1,800 sq. ft.

Easy access to shopping, dining and recreation

Two model homes for tour

Cityscape at Highline is located at 2663 Channel Drive in Littleton. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About The Grove at Crystal Valley (RichmondAmerican.com/The GroveGO)

A highly anticipated addition to the popular Crystal Valley masterplan, The Grove offers an array of inspired floor plans with designer details—including five from the builder's versatile Seasons™ Collection.

Ranch & two-story floor plans from the mid $300s

Seasons™ Collection homes available

2 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,740 sq. ft.

Douglas County School District

School District Community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, parks, trails & more

Four models for tour

The Grove at Crystal Valley is located at 3734 Makley Circle in Castle Rock. Call 720.758.8906 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

