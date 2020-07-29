Richmond American Unveils New Model Home in Southwest Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the new Yorktown model home at its Rancho Cascabel community in Southwest Tucson. This exceptional neighborhood offers versatile ranch and two-story floor plans, complete with hundreds of exciting personalization options.

Grand Opening Event: August 1 & 2 (RichmondAmerican.com/RanchoCascabelGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by to tour the brand-new Yorktown model at Rancho Cascabel. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about Rancho Cascabel

Five popular floor plans from the mid $200s

3 to 5 bedrooms & up to approx. 2,930 sq. ft.

Ranch & two-story options with opens layouts

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures, finishes & flooring

Just 10 miles from downtown Tucson

Near shopping, dining & outdoor recreation

This community is located at 4562 W. Kaylah Drive, Tucson, AZ 85746.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

