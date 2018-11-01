Richtek Unveils New RTQ7880, the USB Type-C Power Delivery Car Charging Solution

Richtek, being a member of USB Implementers Forum, has designed the RTQ7880 with a high level of flexibility. The built-in ARM MCU and fully programmable PWM block enable a special AnyPower™ functionality, which meets the latest USB PD 3.0 with Programmable Power Supply requirements. Furthermore, RTQ7880 includes comprehensive protection functionality which are all hardware-controlled, making the system truly PDSafe™. For charging systems that need to support non-USB-C legacy devices, the RTQ7880 includes USB data-line sensing circuits for detecting BC1.2, QC2.0 and QC3.0 and Apple mode systems. The RTQ7880 MTP memory firmware can be updated via the USB port.

To avoid voltage drops from long-distance power transmission for rear-seat passengers charging devices, RTQ7880 includes a 9-step programmable cable drop compensation function, which adjusts the output voltage based on charging current. The voltage compensation value is adjustable for different cable lengths. The result is a charging voltage through the charging cable end that varies less than +/-50mV over charge current. RTQ7880 also has 10 GPIO pins that can be used for various functions: LED indication, firmware option settings or communication with other devices.

Richtek also offers power management solutions for USB Type-C and Type-A car chargers. The RTQ2115/6 product family is the AEC-Q100 grade 1 qualified solution which combines a charging port controller and a Buck converter to support multiple USB protocols.

Over the past 5 years, Richtek has developed a strong automotive product portfolio to cover various areas, such as Infotainment, Telematics and ADAS. All Richtek automotive products are AEC-Q100 qualified with high performance and reliability, successfully selected by Automotive Tier 1 suppliers across the globe. Richtek is creating more new products through close collaboration with automotive manufacturers and in doing so they are shaping the future automotive industry together.

