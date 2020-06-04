Rick Caballo Wins American Web Design Award for Baha Men Website Build

NASHVILLE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As head of Creative and Co-Founder, Rick Caballo at Dead Horse Branding has been recognized for his visionary design of the brand-new Baha Men website. After 20 years of asking "Who Let The Dogs Out?", the Baha Men now have a fresh new brand and an elevated digital presence that has won an American Web Design Award from Graphic Design USA.

Rick shares, "The Baha Men are rich in history, but unfortunately branded as a novelty due to their hit 'Who Let the Dogs Out.' I wanted the vision of their laid-back island lifestyle and their fun and exciting energy to come through without looking cheesy. I feel with the fresh look of the new logo, the 'Take a Chance' single cover, and web platform it keeps them relevant but also rings true to their roots. This band is the real deal, and an exciting project to work on with so much content to pull from."

Born and raised in Australia and currently based in Nashville, Rick is a designer across many mediums—Fashion, Art, Music and so much more. This accomplished renaissance man and visual artist has a rare combination of charisma and ingenuity.

Paul Easton, the manager for the Baha Men commented, "How do you take a thirty-year-old band with one of the most iconic global hits of the last two decades and make them relevant again? For us it was simple: trust Rick Caballo and his team at Dead Horse Branding with the vision, allowing them the freedom to create a compelling web site as the cornerstone from which everything else flows. The entire Baha Men team is thrilled with the results."

Graphic Design USA has been celebrating and awarding designers for more than fifty years. In 2018, Rick was named GDUSA's person to watch. In 2019, Caballo brought home two American Web Design Awards for his exemplary brand building on Serenade Cabinetry's website featuring Gigi Butler– founder of Gigi's Cupcakes, and for his creative masterpiece with his very own company website.

Check out the Baha Men Website Here: www.bahamen.com

See more of Rick's visionary work at www.deadhorsebranding.com

Media Inquires: Nicole Nehrbas | [email protected] | 480.329.0718

SOURCE Dead Horse Branding

